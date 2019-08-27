Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LAND. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $11.53 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $240.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 64.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 148.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 151,201 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

