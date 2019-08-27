Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 476,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 907,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 364,967 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 682,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 199,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $381.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

