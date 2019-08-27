Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $116,856.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.01327145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,448,121 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

