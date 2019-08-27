Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Up 1.2%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.26, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 24.17% of Global X China Materials ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

