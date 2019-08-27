GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 12% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 123.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $599,662.00 and approximately $3,451.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,326,250 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

