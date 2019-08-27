GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DATA opened at GBX 817.50 ($10.68) on Tuesday. GlobalData has a fifty-two week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 880 ($11.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 826.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 678.33. The company has a market cap of $967.13 million and a P/E ratio of -185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80.

Get GlobalData alerts:

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.