Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60, approximately 320,306 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 155,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gogold Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of $94.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gogold Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogold Resources Company Profile (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

