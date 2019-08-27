Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 12th

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.78 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

