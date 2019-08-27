GoldMint (MNTP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $592.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003294 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $643,667.00 and $592.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00252957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.01308678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00093802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

