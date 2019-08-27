Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.07

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.07 and traded as low as $154.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 1,380 shares.

The company has a market cap of $26.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.32.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.