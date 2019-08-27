Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.19 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 28.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 190,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 616,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.53.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

