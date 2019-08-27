Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 71,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $611,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter A. Reed acquired 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,362 shares of company stock valued at $147,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 123,595 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 297,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. Analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

