Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.40. Great Western Mining shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 53,823 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

Great Western Mining Company Profile (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.