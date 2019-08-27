Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

GNLN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

GNLN opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth $13,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

