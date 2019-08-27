GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) CFO Michael Sicoli Buys 5,000 Shares

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) CFO Michael Sicoli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 389,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,951.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Sicoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTT Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Sicoli sold 837 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $6,888.51.

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Sicoli sold 3,124 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $35,269.96.

NYSE:GTT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $483.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.56.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,201,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter worth about $53,945,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,188,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 606.6% during the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 635,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.