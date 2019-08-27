Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRO remained flat at $$18.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.98% of Gyrodyne worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

