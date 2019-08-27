Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 164,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 76,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

