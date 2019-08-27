Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $41.02, approximately 1,594 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.