Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDT. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.25 ($77.03).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

Shares of BDT opened at €45.00 ($52.33) on Friday. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €48.90 ($56.86) and a 1 year high of €67.00 ($77.91). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.74. The stock has a market cap of $456.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.77.

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.