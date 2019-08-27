Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Acquires $43,420.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HWBK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,897. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

