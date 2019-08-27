HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,124. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

