Helen E. Gurholt Sells 1,263 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 567,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,336. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

