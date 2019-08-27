Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.63

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 45659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 261.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 263,704 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $1,930,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

