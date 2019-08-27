Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Herman Miller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Herman Miller has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Herman Miller to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,109. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $46.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,041.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $640,701.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,094. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

