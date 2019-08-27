Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.99

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.99 and traded as high as $17.63. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 163,706 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

