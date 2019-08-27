Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $159.31

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.31 and last traded at $158.92, with a volume of 11195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.05.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Get Hershey alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $774,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans purchased 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $259,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,228.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 132,076 shares valued at $18,288,174. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Hershey by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hershey by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,137,000 after acquiring an additional 149,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.