Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,173,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,014. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.21.

In other news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.