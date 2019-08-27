Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $956.14

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $956.14 and traded as high as $1,016.00. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $970.00, with a volume of 13,246 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $792.60 million and a PE ratio of 24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 944.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 956.14.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.