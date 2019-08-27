Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HOC opened at GBX 214.84 ($2.81) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.63.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 212.86 ($2.78).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.