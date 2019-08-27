Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Update

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $14.36. 118,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $486.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

