Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Up 34.8% in August

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,188,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 2,365,100 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,524. The stock has a market cap of $830.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.15. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,232.67% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. Research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In related news, COO Siyamak Rasty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,600 shares of company stock worth $1,402,484 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

