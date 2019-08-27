Honest (HNST) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $434,779.00 and $168,906.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00250500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.01311103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Honest

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,859,524 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

