Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.4% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Edward Jones cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $598,233.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

