HorusPay (HORUS) Price Reaches $0.0009

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 59.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market cap of $817,191.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00249388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.01304434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000405 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

