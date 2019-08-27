Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.48

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.48 and last traded at C$24.39, with a volume of 564379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.19.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently -291.09%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

