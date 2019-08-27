I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $5.08. I.D. Systems shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 743 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDSY shares. TheStreet cut I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of I.D. Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

