i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce sales of $38.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.56 million and the lowest is $37.97 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $84.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $135.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $135.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.89 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 84,800 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

