IDEX Hits Market Cap of $9.94 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $8,103.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00251537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.01311416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00093829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,589,245 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.