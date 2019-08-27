IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. IMAC has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

