ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.55. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 32,642 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImageWare Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

