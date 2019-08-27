Indicoin (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0055

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indicoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020999 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Indicoin Token Profile

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.