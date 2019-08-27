IndigoVision Group (LON:IND) Hits New 1-Year High at $220.00

Shares of IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 4970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About IndigoVision Group (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

