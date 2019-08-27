InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:IN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 37551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

