InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

