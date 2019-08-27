Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,733 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 5,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $51,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 76,822 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,205.64.

On Thursday, August 15th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 61,615 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $510,172.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 67,593 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $606,985.14.

On Thursday, June 20th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 87,231 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $785,951.31.

NICK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.