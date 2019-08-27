Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Major Shareholder Sells 152,424 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 152,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $2,804,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The company has a market cap of $463.02 million and a PE ratio of -27.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. SI-Bone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. Analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 111.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

