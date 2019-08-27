Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$122.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.27.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE:IFC traded up C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$129.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,283. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$95.75 and a 1 year high of C$129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.64.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total value of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at C$2,157,044.75. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total transaction of C$265,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $890,418.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.