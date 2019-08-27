Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $70.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

In related news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,586. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,153. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

