Interactive Brokers Group Plans Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Interactive Brokers Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,798. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $122.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Carole E. Stone sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $325,558.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $863,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,554,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,007 shares of company stock worth $2,850,741 over the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

