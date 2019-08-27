Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.16

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and traded as high as $33.40. Intercede Group shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 26,295 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.61. The company has a market cap of $16.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89.

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

